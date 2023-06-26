Calling all red, white and blue cake lovers! Enter the American Airpower Museum’s “Fourth of July Cake Raffle,” for a chance to win a delicious July 4th Stew Leonard’s gourmet cake! Starting Wednesday, June 28, 2023, all AAM paying guests who visit the museum will encounter a decorated table in front of our docent desk, and on this table they’ll find a red, white and blue decorated cake, complete with pens and flags. Each museum guest will be given a flag, asked to write the name of a loved one on their flag and stick it on our cake to honor America’s birthday. When guests pay their entrance fee at our Gift Shop, they will get a raffle ticket Wednesday through Sunday, July 2nd, entitling them to win a gourmet red, white and blue U.S.A. Birthday Cake from Stew Leonard’s of Farmingdale, available for pick-up Monday, July 3rd. A photo of our “cake” with all the flags and the winner’s name will be posted on Social Media July 4th, since AAM will be closed giving museum volunteers a chance to celebrate the holiday with their families.

All patriotic Long Islanders can enter our “Fourth of July Cake Raffle.” Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for children ages 5-12, free for age 4 and under. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. all day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at AAM, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

The American Airpower Museum is an aviation museum located on the landmarked former site of Republic Aviation at Republic Airport, Farmingdale, NY. The Museum maintains a collection of aviation artifacts and an array of aircraft spanning the many years of the aircraft factory’s history. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Foundation Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents.

–Submitted by Robert Salant