Enzo Takes On Brain Drain With Expanded Facility

When Enzo Biochem CEO Hamid Erfanian accepted the COVID Hero Award from the Long Island Association (LIA) on behalf of his company earlier this year, the pioneering Farmingdale-based molecular diagnostics company was in the midst of closing down its Michigan plant and bringing all their facilities back to Enzo’s 100,000-square foot, four-building Long Island campus. Fast forward six months later and Enzo was overseeing an official ribbon-cutting event hosted by Erfanian and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kara Cannon at the company’s headquarters located at 60 Farmingdale Blvd. in Farmingdale.

In front of a crowd of invited guests that included a number of local politicians and representatives from a number of local colleges and universities the bioscience firm has been partnering with, Erfanian and Cannon presented an outline of Enzo’s plans for growth in a number of new areas of diagnostics, life sciences and clinical laboratory service. In the event’s aftermath, Erfanian stressed the importance of Enzo consolidating its operation in Farmingdale, while also making a commitment to the local business community and educational partners, particularly when it comes to stemming the brain drain of young people looking for career opportunities in other parts of the country.

“This expanded facility will house our entire organization in terms of our efforts for all of our manufacturing, production, packaging, shipping—everything in the United States is going to be over here,” Erfanian explained. “Also, we wanted to double down with our commitment to Long Island. We had an opportunity to work with some universities over here. We had some politicians over here in order to talk to them about the fact that we do realize that there is a lot of talent here on the Island. And we want to help the community retain them as opposed to having them going off to different places to look for jobs. We’ve had a number of universities that we work with to provide interns over here, at which point we get the opportunity to hire them. The expansion’s goal here is to recentralize our efforts and ensure that we are running the company as one unit.”

Among the schools Enzo has been working with are NYIT, Farmingdale State College, Stony Brook University and Hofstra University, with newer partnerships being discussed with officials from SUNY Old Westbury, Molloy College and Nassau Community College. In light of the recent developments at Enzo, Cannon sees these ongoing and burgeoning relationships as being mutually beneficial for her company, the schools, the students and the surrounding communities, where these potential employees may call home should they wind up getting hired by Enzo.

“We had a loose partnership with [these institutions of higher learning] for many years,” Cannon said. “But over this past year, we’ve started some more focused programs with them and have gotten it to the level where our managers are interacting directly with the department heads at the colleges to look for the right types of students to bridge into our internship program and then to stay connected through their career services to bring alumni into Enzo.”

Enzo’s Long Island footprint goes back four-plus decades. In the interim since its founding, it has evolved into becoming a global company that utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with more than 475 patents it uses in 200,000 products that include antibodies, probes and dyes for drug development and pharmaceutical companies around the world. And while the dust has barely settled on this development, Erfanian can see his company’s international imprint growing larger in the next five years, all while having Long Island serve as ground zero thanks to a dedicated and talented workforce he’s quick to credit.

“We have a great and brilliant team,” he said. “I wanted Kara to be on this interview because she’s been an instrumental chief operating officer. We promoted her from chief commercial officer to chief operating officer. With our management’s support and the team’s support, the goal is to continue to expand. I know that we do a good job, not just on the Island in respect to providing laboratory services, but we are more and more realizing our global ambitions. We have offices in Europe and our goal is to continue to expand into Asia. For that, you need an infrastructure here on the Island to continue to grow. Our five-year plan is to double down on our life sciences business and grow not just here in the United States, but also internationally at a significant pace as well as to ensure that we provide excellent service that we do through our laboratories here on the Island.”

For Massapequa native Cannon who has been with Enzo for the past 12 years, it is validation for her insisting her career could thrive on Long Island despite others advising her to move to other life sciences hot spots around the country including San Francisco, Boston and North Carolina.

“I’m one of these people who is overly passionate about Long Island,” she said. “When I first started working, I started out at a start-up bio-tech company that was in Great Neck at the time. As I was developing my career, I had gotten advice from several people to relocate from the Island. Being the Long Islander that I am, I said I could make it work and I wasn’t leaving the Island. I worked for that start-up for 10 years and then I went to a company called Pall Corporation, which was a big employer on the Island for many years. I spent about 10 years there and now I’m at Enzo. Thirty-plus years in, I’ve been able to hold my roots on Long Island and I think Enzo is a good way to continue to that extension. As Hamid said, we have a global reach of people all over but the infrastructure and engine is sitting here on the Island.”

Five Facts About Enzo Biochem, Inc.

The firm’s recent expansion reflects Enzo’s commitment to Long Island and the company is excited about the potential to reach new levels of growth, bring more jobs to the area and expand their internship programs to bring work experience in clinical labs and diagnostics to more young people. Enzo has established relationships with leading universities on Long Island including: Farmingdale State College, SUNY Westbury, Hofstra, Adelphi and Molloy.

2. The company has approximately 500 employees with plans to add more in the coming months.

3. Enzo has convenient blood draw centers located across the New York Tri-State area with lab testing run onsite at Farmingdale headquarters. The company also as an online portal called GoTestMeNow for individuals to schedule COVID-19 and sexually transmitted infection tests allowing patients to manage their testing needs.

4. This expansion enhances Enzo’s relationship with local government. Suffolk County’s Industrial Development Agency supported the purchase of one of the new facilities four years ago and continues to provide support for the company’s commitment to more local job creation.

5. Enzo is focused on creating a healthier world using scientific innovation through drug discovery, development and diagnostic products and service. The company holds over 500 patents and manufactures thousands of products that accelerate drug discovery and development around the world along with providing regional clinical testing services in the New York Tri-State area.

