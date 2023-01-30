Events Coming To The American Air Power Museum

If you have never gone, it is truly a must! An amazing museum only 9 minutes from The Greens! Great to bring friends, parents, and grandkids.

This coming Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 AM, the Greens Men’s Group Meeting will be at the American Air Power Museum. There will be guided tours – no admission fee!

Also, we will be celebrating the 100th Birthday of Eli Levine, a World War II Veteran. There will be coffee and cake plus.

Eli Edward Levine was born on January 31st 1923.

He attended elementary school in Brooklyn and graduated Boys High in 1941.

Then attended city college at the same time attended School of Mechanical Optics. He also worked in an optical store.

In 1943 he was drafted.

He participated in campaigns in Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Normandy.

He received the following citations: American Service Medal and Good conduct medal.

He attended Med Sup Ser school.

He was promoted to Sergeant and was Honorably discharged on January 7th 1946.

He served in the European Theater of operations for 21 months, operating a portable optical repair unit for the front line troops.

He was awarded a Certificate of Merit by his commanding officer.

Eli graduated Boys High, enlisted US Army, 2/43,- 2/46; Optical Corps. WW II ; PFC became a Tech Sgt and took basic at Ft Menan, Miss.

He served in England, France, Belgium, Battle of the Bulge, Bastogne, and Luxembourg.

DIRECTIONS:

Go South on Route 110 to Conklin Ave, make a left on Conklin, go to the third traffic light and make a right. New Highway (1230 New Highway, Farmingdale)

This event will be memorable – do not miss it!

– Submitted by Steve Swersky