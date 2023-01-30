Events Coming To The American Air Power Museum

If you have never gone, it is truly a must! An amazing museum only 9 minutes from The Greens! Great to bring friends, parents, and grandkids.
This coming Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 AM, the Greens Men’s Group Meeting will be at the American Air Power Museum. There will be guided tours – no admission fee!
Also, we will be celebrating the 100th Birthday of Eli Levine, a World War II Veteran. There will be coffee and cake plus.
- Eli Edward Levine was born on January 31st 1923.
- He attended elementary school in Brooklyn and graduated Boys High in 1941.
- Then attended city college at the same time attended School of Mechanical Optics. He also worked in an optical store.
- In 1943 he was drafted.
- He participated in campaigns in Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Normandy.
- He received the following citations: American Service Medal and Good conduct medal.
- He attended Med Sup Ser school.
- He was promoted to Sergeant and was Honorably discharged on January 7th 1946.
- He served in the European Theater of operations for 21 months, operating a portable optical repair unit for the front line troops.
- He was awarded a Certificate of Merit by his commanding officer.
- Eli graduated Boys High, enlisted US Army, 2/43,- 2/46; Optical Corps. WW II ; PFC became a Tech Sgt and took basic at Ft Menan, Miss.
- He served in England, France, Belgium, Battle of the Bulge, Bastogne, and Luxembourg.
DIRECTIONS:
Go South on Route 110 to Conklin Ave, make a left on Conklin, go to the third traffic light and make a right. New Highway (1230 New Highway, Farmingdale)
This event will be memorable – do not miss it!
– Submitted by Steve Swersky