Evergreen Hope

There isn’t anything particularly Christian about a Christmas tree. Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, which is in the Middle East – not a place hospitable to the kind of pine trees we bring into homes at this time of year. It doesn’t really represent anything deeply spiritual. The custom has its roots (pun intended) in the ancient woods of Europe where my ancestors worshipped trees and forest-things before Christianity spread there.

The power of the evergreen in northern climates is that while every other tree has shed its leaves and looks dead in winter, the pine tree shows that it is still alive and it symbolizes hope and resilience no matter how cold and dark things are.

Lately I’ve noticed that the needles of many pine trees along Long Island’s highways have been turning brown, and a recent windstorm stripped countless trees bare. So much for hope and resilience! What is happening?

It turns out that our local trees are being infested with the southern pine beetle. The infestation of these tiny bugs – smaller than a grain of rice – prevents the trees from taking up water, and so they die. A dozen or so of these beetles don’t have an effect but thousands do. And once the first beetles land on a tree and crawl into its cracks, they send out a chemical signal so that hundreds and hundreds of other beetles flock to that tree.

What a way to ruin a Christmas tree!! And something similar can ruin Christmas itself. Not beetle-bugs but what I’ll call “word-bugs.” Did you ever notice that when one person starts complaining, or saying negative things about something or somewhere or someone, then others seem to jump onboard. This can easily be seen on social media posts but it happens in conversations around the proverbial water cooler at work, on a car ride, and even (gasp) in a church parking lot!

Word-bugs seem to send out invitations to be critical of Aunt Bertha’s perfume, cousin Nancy’s pies, Uncle Eugene’s drinking, grandpa’s new girlfriend… what else can we complain or gossip about? Each negative word is like a little cut in the family tree, keeping love from flowing where it ought.

While there is no easy remedy for the southern pine beetle infestation on Long Island, there certainly are some cures for word-bugs. Some are time tested. For example our mother’s admonition: “If you can’t think of something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Or memorize this passage from Psalm 141: “Lord, place a guard over my mouth, a sentry at the door of my lips.” Then pray it just before joining in negative talk. You’ll be surprised at how well God can keep us from saying things we’d later regret.

Instead of giving in to the distress and despair of seeing the world and our country descend deeper into discord, it might be helpful to recognize that while we can’t halt the wars and divisions in the wider world, we can be the evergreen hope in the midst of winter if we share life-giving, supportive and loving words to those we can influence.

It might be helpful to know that during the American Civil War, the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow dealt with the divisions in our land with the words that inspired a Christmas song: “And in despair I bowed my head; “There is no peace on earth,” I said; “For hate is strong, And mocks the song Of peace on earth, good-will to men!” Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: “God is not dead, nor does He sleep; The Wrong shall fail, The Right prevail, With peace on earth, good-will to men.”

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, whether you have a “real tree” or an artificial one, whether you’re extra blessed or extra stressed, I invite you to choose to ring out words of peace and good will in the days ahead.