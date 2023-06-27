Excellence And Success Recognized At Levittown Board Meeting

The Levittown Public Schools Board of Education met in the auditorium at Levittown Memorial Education Center on June 7 for their regular meeting, during which they recognized achievers from every school in the district.

Family members and loved ones filled the auditorium seats as they cheered in support. Elementary students received the spotlight for their achievements in the arts, music and writing. Northside Elementary School student Carter Santelmo got a standing ovation from the crowd for his extreme bravery in saving his younger brother from a pool incident. The Division Avenue and General Douglas MacArthur high schools’ respective baseball and softball teams also gathered on the stage to honor their county championship wins, while Division senior Olivia Agunzo was recognized for her high-performing year and leadership.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools