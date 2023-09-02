Family-Fun Waterfront Festival & Outdoor Concert at TOBAY Beach on September 10th

Live Music from Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band; Marine and Outdoor Exhibits, Children’s Snapper Derby and Police Boat Demonstrations

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board today announced a Free Family-Fun Waterfront Festival and Outdoor Concert will take place on Sunday, September 10th at TOBAY Beach Marina. In addition to the free concert featuring Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band, the ultimate beach party tribute band to Jimmy Buffet, Kenny Chesney, and the Zac Brown Band, the day of free family-fun will feature marine and outdoor exhibits, a children’s snapper derby, police boat demonstrations and food concessions! The festival will run from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

“The Town is thrilled to offer a free day of family-fun and live music at TOBAY Beach. Bring your family to Waterfront Festival for a great outdoor concert, educational exhibits and foods and drinks as the summer ends,” said Supervisor Saladino. “This free festival also provides a great opportunity to introduce children to recreational sport of fishing, as all equipment will be provided along with professional assistance and guidance.”

The Town of Oyster Bay Free Waterfront Festival and Concert is presented by Optimum and made possible through the following sponsors; Friendly’s, News12, Long Island Press, K-Joy 98.3, WHLI 1100am and Nassau Country Police Department.

For more information about the Waterfront Festival and Free Concert, call (516) 797-4121 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay