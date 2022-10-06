Farmingdale High School Orchestra Director Named 2022 Manilow Music Teacher Award Nominee

The Manilow Music Teacher Award recognizes an outstanding music teacher who helps to bring music to life for his or her students. It is presented by the Manilow Music Project established by legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow.



Thérèse Mannino was nominated along with only nine other teachers from Long Island for this award. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize and a $5,000 Manilow Bucks credit that can be used to purchase instruments for their classroom.

“I’m tremendously honored to have been nominated amongst such distinguished music educators some of whom I know and I have great admiration and respect for them and the work that they do,” Mannino said. “I love what I do and I feel blessed every day to be able to work with some of the brightest and most talented young minds. They truly inspire me and to have the opportunity to give back to these incredible students is pure joy.”

An online voting contest was held and all honorees were invited to attend a Barry Manilow concert with a special backstage meet and greet this past August where the winner would be announced. The contest stipulated that in order to be eligible for the prize the honoree must attend the concert and receive the award in person. Unfortunately, Mannino had travel plans already booked and would not be able to attend, thus disqualifying her.

Farmingdale School District is nonetheless proud of Mannino’s nomination and is certain that if she were able to attend the concert, the Daler community would have rallied around her and given her enough votes to take the top prize.

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District