Farmingdale High School Senior Named LIAA Merit Award Winner

Farmingdale High School senior Rebecca Kenjesky has been named a Merit Award Winner by the Long Island Arts Alliance (LIAA) for the 2022-23 school year. Kenjesky has been very involved with Farmingdale’s theatre program, performing in the fall musical and spring drama productions. Her credits include Hairspray (Dynamites), Beauty and the Beast (Mrs. Potts), 12 Angry Jurors (Juror #10), Once On This Island (Papa Ge), Puffs (Narrator) and The Little Mermaid (Ursula). Her newest role will be Leading Player in Farmingdale High School Playcrafter’s fall production, Pippin.



“Through the course of her four years, I can honestly say Rebecca has worked very hard to incorporate much of the training taught into her work both in and out of school,” Farmingdale High School theater teacher Glen Beck said. “One can see her using acting beats and verbs in her work and telling the story of the journey of a song. She has listened to constructive criticism and is one to grab every opportunity and use it as a learning tool. Rebecca’s personality and persistence will serve her well in her performance life.”

The LIAA Merit Award is the latest honor stowed upon Kenjesky. In 2021, her performance as Mrs. Potts was nominated for and advanced to the final stage of the Roger Rees awards for excellence in student performance. She also represented Farmingdale at Nassau Community College’s Monologue Competition in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, Kenjesky has been selected for the All-National Chorus by NYSSMA. She will perform this November in Maryland at the All-National Music Conference.

“Working with Rebecca has been an absolute joy over the last three years,” Farmingdale High School teacher and fall musical director Jessica Mischke said. “I am continuously impressed with every song she sings and every role she plays. She never ceases to amaze both myself and her peers.”

The Scholar-Artist Awards program, sponsored by the Long Island Arts Alliance (LIAA), recognizes students judged to be “the best of the best” on Long Island in academics and the arts. An awards ceremony will be held in the spring to celebrate this year’s class of Scholar-Artists and Merit Award Winners.

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District