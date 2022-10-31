Farmingdale High School Seniors March In Halloween Parade

By
Observer Staff
-
0
16

Farmingdale High School’s Halloween Parade is a long-standing tradition where seniors dress in elaborate costumes and march down the road to Woodward Parkway Elementary School.

Farmingdale High School seniors march in their Annual Halloween Parade
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

They are cheered on by family members, staff and students. Preparation for the parade begins months ahead of time.

The Pillsbury Dough Boy made a cameo in this year’s Annual Halloween Parade
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

 

 

It’s high stakes, with the best costume being awarded the principal’s parking space for a week.

Farmingdale High School seniors pose for the judges, hoping to win the costume contest.
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

“There are many things that set Farmingdale apart from other high schools; our school spirit and Daler pride are incredible,” Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman said. “Halloween is no exception. The Halloween Parade is a right of passage for our senior class.”

There were a number of Sesame Street sightings at the Farmingdale High School Annual Halloween Parade
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

Visit www.farmingdaleschools.org for information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District and like the Facebook page: @FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.

 

Video games provided some of the costume inspiration for seniors marching in their Annual Halloween Parade
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

 

Toy Story was the inspiration for these Farmingdale High School seniors posing for the costume contest.
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

 

Fast food drive-throughs are the consistent theme for thse Farmingdale High School seniors posing for the costume contest.
(Picture courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply