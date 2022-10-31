Farmingdale High School Seniors March In Halloween Parade

Farmingdale High School’s Halloween Parade is a long-standing tradition where seniors dress in elaborate costumes and march down the road to Woodward Parkway Elementary School.

They are cheered on by family members, staff and students. Preparation for the parade begins months ahead of time.

It’s high stakes, with the best costume being awarded the principal’s parking space for a week.

“There are many things that set Farmingdale apart from other high schools; our school spirit and Daler pride are incredible,” Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman said. “Halloween is no exception. The Halloween Parade is a right of passage for our senior class.”

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District