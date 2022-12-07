Farmingdale Wins Long Island Football Championship

Farmingdale has traditionally been one of Nassau County’s most decorated football programs. They have added another chapter to their storied history this season with convincing wins in the Nassau County and Long Island championship games. While titles have eluded them over the last few years, Farmingdale came back in dominant fashion in 2022.



The Dalers have finished this magical season with a 12-0 record. The Village of Farmingdale celebrated their champions with a parade down Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The season was capped in a thrilling Long Island Championship game against Ward Melville. Senior running back Tomaso Ramos carried the Dalers to victory. He rushed for an incredible 392 yards on 34 carries, ran for three touchdowns and had a touchdown reception as Farmingdale beat the Patriots, 42-20, in the Long Island Class I championship game at LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University.

In addition to his ground and pound approach, Ramos added two receptions for 45 yards in the game which gave him 437 all-purpose yards. That established a new record for the Long Island Championships.

“I wasn’t expecting to do this at all, but when they call my name, I’ve got to go,” Ramos said after the game.

It was the second time that Farmingdale captured the Long Island title, the first coming in 2001. Legendary Farmingdale coach Buddy Krumenacker has taken 10 teams to the Long Island Championships and has now come away with two wins.

“To play in the Long Island championship is great, but we’ve stumbled here,” Krumenacker said. “This is our 10th appearance. But I’d want to be here 10 times and lose eight than not be here. There’s no doubt about that.”

The road to the Long Island Championship started with a 35-0 win over Port Washington in the Nassau quarterfinals. That was followed by a 42-7 victory over Syosset in the semifinals. That set up the Nassau County championship game against long-time rival Massapequa, the defending Nassau County champions.

Farmingdale wasted no time jumping out to a quick lead against Massapequa and ultimately ran away with the game. Quarterback Anthony Licci completed 14 of 17 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Ramos rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Joe Burriesci caught seven passes for 124 yards (two TDs) and recorded an interception.

Farmingdale showed its poise, executing the two-minute drill in the waning moments of the first half. Licci led the Dalers on a three-play, 65-yard drive that finished with a strike to Burriesci for a touchdown and 21-0 halftime lead. In the end, it all added up to a 38-7 win for Farmingdale at Hofstra’s Stuart Stadium and a trip to the Long Island Championships.

Throughout the three-game Nassau County playoffs, Farmingdale outscored its opponents 115-14. They captured their 17th Nassau County title in school history and the first title since 2015. The Dalers posted five shutouts this season and over the course of 12 games, outscored opponents, 510-101. Ramos finished the season with more than 1,000 rushing yards while Licci passed for over 1,000 yards.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was in elementary school,” Ramos said. “This is where I’ve always wanted to be.”

—James Rowan in an Anton Media Group contributor