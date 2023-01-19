Farmingdale Youth Council 2023 Scholarships

Attention high school seniors. During your school years (9th through 12th grade), have you volunteered your spare time helping others in the community? Maybe as a scout leader, helping at a library, coaching, volunteering at a local hospital or senior center, and so on.

If you have given your time helping others in the commuinity, then you should take some time to apply for one of the Farmingdale Youth Council’s Community Service Scholarships, given in memory of Murray Tuck and Dr. Gary E. Karp.

These two scholarships, in the amount of $1,000.00 each, will be awarded to two different seniors residing in Farmingdale School District who have demonstrated a commitment to community service and plan to further their education at a college, university, or a technical school.

The application forms for either of these scholarships can be found on our website: www.farmingdaleyouthcouncil.org if interested. Please direct all questions to the Youth Council office at (516) 694-0916. All application forms must be completed and returned according to the instructions by Mon. March 13, 2023 to the:

FARMINGDALE YOUTH COUNCIL, INC.

c/o Saltzman East Memorial School

25 Mill Lane

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Attention: Scholarship Committee

Open to Farmingdale school district residents graduating high school.

—Submitted by The Farmingdale Youth Council