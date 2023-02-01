A Special Valentine’s Day Workshop Provides Connection, Shares Guidance & Inspiration.

One of the most traumatic of losses, coping with the passing of a partner or spouse is very difficult and is an acutely unique intimate loss, and usually leads to an overwhelming grieving process. But experts say that with thoughtful support, individuals who have experienced the loss of a partner, can find hope and purpose, and learn to navigate holidays again, including Valentine’s Day, a day that tends to weigh heavily on widows and widowers.

“What’s unique about the loss of a partner or spouse are the secondary losses most experience such as the loss of the person you sleep beside every night, the loss of the person you raise your children with, the loss of income now that your partner has passed on, etc.”, says Grief Coach, Kathryn Monaco Douglas. “And then when you throw a holiday like Valentine’s Day in, coping with the loss of a partner can be especially challenging.”

As the most commercialized holiday in the world approaches, mourners have an especially hard time coping with the loss of their partner on Valentine’s Day, a day where millions of loved ones express their affection toward one another.

But Kathryn Monaco Douglas, who was widowed at a young age, and who now helps widows and widowers through her sought-after support group, Widowed Not Alone, believes that with the right support from the very beginning of their grieving process, individuals who have lost partners do not need to feel as if they are now left to handle life on their own.

In Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum’s upcoming February 7, 2023 special Valentine’s Day workshop, which was developed in partnership with the grief and healing organization COPE, Finding Hope & Purpose After the Loss of Your Partner or Spouse, Douglas will lead individuals through a healing workshop, help participants cope with trigger days such as Valentine’s Day, as well as provide guidance and connection for widows and widowers.

“Widowhood is a club that no one wants to belong to, but individuals who participate, are fortunate to have each other,” asserts Douglas, Founder and President of Widowed Not Alone. “At Widowed Not Alone, there is no support group completion date. It consists of an eight week program, but afterwards members continue with us socially. With shared commonalities, participants form lifelong friendships.”

“Our group model supports the bereaved from day one, to help individuals navigate through their loss from the start, whereas most others require grievers to wait up to three months before joining,” emphasized Douglas. “I feel that it’s vital to provide a welcoming community that provides a sense of belonging immediately knowing that mourners who have lost their partner or spouse face emotional and practical concerns and issues right away.”

“Pinelawn’s healing workshops focus on providing the tools and strategies for healthy coping with the loss of a loved one,” said Justin Locke, President of Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum. “We are fortunate to have Kathryn leading this important workshop and also want to thank COPE, our partner in generating awareness for grief healing services. Pinelawn is proud to make these essential grief workshops available for free to the bereaved.”

“Our community is so fortunate to have Kathryn leading this important and timely workshop – her work and her wisdom come directly from her own lived experience,” said Adam Rabinovitch, Executive Director of COPE. “We are grateful to Kathryn and to Pinelawn for creating this opportunity for connection and closeness with others – it is a crucial part of the grief experience and healing from the loss of an intimate partner.”

Some ideas and suggestions Douglas will share with participants during the February 7 workshop, to help them through the holiday include, making a plan in advance of Valentine’s Day, so that you’re not left alone or without an activity. She also suggests that if you do go out, to take your own car, so that you can leave whenever you’re ready.

Now in its third year, Pinelawn’s online Grief Healing Workshop Series was created during the Covid Pandemic to support those mourning the loss of loved ones, when many remained isolated in their homes. To date, Pinelawn has hosted 24 online grief healing workshops which have assisted over 1,300 individuals coping with grief. Topics covered have included Self-Healing & Resilience Building, Rethinking the Holidays After Loss, Journaling for Life After Loss, Allowing Nature to Hold Us, Healing Through Music, and more.

To register for the upcoming February 7 workshop, please visit www.pinelawn.com/events

About Cope

Founded in 1999, COPE is a nonprofit grief and healing organization helping parents and families living with the loss of a child. Started by bereaved parents, COPE now offers professionally led support groups, a grief support phone line, and monthly healing workshops including yoga, meditation, Reiki, art, movement, music, writing and journaling. COPE has grown to support children and teens who have lost a loved one, particularly through COPE’s Camp Erin® NYC, a free summer weekend experience to support kids and parents who are grieving. Learn more at www.copefoundation.org

About Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, located in Farmingdale, New York, is a non-sectarian cemetery prided on creating and maintaining a beautiful and serene environment where families can find tranquility and comfort. Its open and expansive landscape features hundreds of acres of manicured grounds, unique architecture, flowing bronze fountains, and flower-lined walks. Its beautiful memorial gardens offer all who visit scenic beauty where they can reflect upon their loved ones in peace. For more information on Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, or to schedule a tour of the property, visit www.pinelawn.com or call 631-249-6100.

For more information about Widowed Not Alone, including details on upcoming workshops, please visit, www.widowednotalone.com/.

To learn about Pinelawn’s upcoming events, including its ongoing Grief Healing Workshop Series, visit www.pinelawn.com/events.

–Submitted by Sarah Devine