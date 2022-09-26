On Sunday, Oct. 2, the South Farmingdale Fire Department will be holding a Fire Prevention Open House.

This free event will feature oven fire demonstrations, how to crawl through a smoky house, ambulance, fire truck, major emergency response vehicle and satellite communications tours, a household for pets display, child CPR instruction, a child ID program sponsored by New York Life, a child safety seat check conducted by a certified technician, patient health cards sponsored by Catholic Health St. Joseph Hospital, blood pressure screening provided by the American Red Cross and a seatbelt convincer sponsored by New York State Troopers. PDQ Chicken of Farmingdale will also be providing a complimentary lunch

The South Farmingdale Fire Department is located at 819 Main St. in Farmingdale. For more information, visit or call 516-249-8855.

-Submitted by the South Farmingdale Fire Department