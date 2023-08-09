Food Collection Drive in Bethpage Friday, Aug. 11: 8 a.m – 3 p.m.

Come Support Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity!

On Friday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island summer food collection drive comes to Bethpage.

Food collection bins and a drive-through option will be set up at the ShopRite supermarket located at 3901 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage, where members of the public can donate nonperishable items and household essentials for neighbors facing food insecurity.

With your help and the generous donations of fellow Long Islanders, the initiative aims to collect the equivalent of 50,000 meals during July, August and September. Last year, thanks to your kindness, the equivalent of more than 42,000 meals was collected for the Power to Feed Long Island initiative.

Hundreds of thousands of Long Island families struggle with hunger and food insecurity throughout the year. During the summer months, there is a significant reduction in food donations to local food banks, pantries and programs. Compounding the issue, children are not in school where they can receive free and reduced-cost breakfast and lunch. In addition, the pandemic and the increased inflation rate have further strained local food pantries and emergency feeding programs served by Island Harvest.

Please consider donating some of the healthy foods you feed your own family, pet food or personal care items, including:

Nonperishable food (no glass jars, please): Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, along with rice, pasta, popcorn kernels, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food.

Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, along with rice, pasta, popcorn kernels, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food. Household essentials : Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap.

: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap. Personal care items : Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths.

: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths. Baby care items: Diapers, wipes, formula, creams, ointments and baby wash.

If you cannot participate on this day, please consider making a donation online at www.psegliny.com/feedli – Island Harvest estimates every dollar is the equivalent of two meals.

The schedule of Power to Feed collection drives is as follows:

· Aug. 11 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ShopRite – 3901 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage

· Sept. 1 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop & Shop – 3126 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport

· Sept. 15 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop & Shop – 365 Route 109, West Babylon

Onsite, information will be available from PSEG Long Island on electric service payment plans and programs and ways to save money through energy efficiency options. For additional information on Power to Feed Long Island, visit www.psegliny.com/feedLI. For more information on PSEG Long Island’s assistance and payment programs for customers experiencing financial hardship, visit https://www.psegliny.com/myaccount/customersupport/financialassistance. For information about Island Harvest, and for help with food insecurity issues, call 631-873-4775.

–Submitted by PSEG