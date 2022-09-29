Four Plainview-Old Bethpage Seniors Named National Merit Semifinalists

Seniors at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School (POBJFKHS) had another strong showing at the National Merit Scholarship Competition for the 2022-23 school year. Ryan Flood, Sophia Gu, Ethan Hsu and Daniel Zhang have been named competition semifinalists, while 19 other students were named Commended Students in the prestigious contest.

From left: Principal James Murray, guidance counselor Cristina Rivas-Laline, Daniel Zhang, Sophia Gu, Ryan Flood, Ethan Hsu, guidance counselor Sarah Egosi and Director of Guidance Laurie Lynn.
(Photo courtesy of the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District)


The National Merit Scholarship Corporation seeks to identify academically talented students throughout the United States. Of the roughly 1.5 million students who apply for the program each year, the four POBJFKHS students were among only 16,000 selected to become semifinalists. They are now in the running to become recipients of the roughly 7,500 National Merit Scholarships awarded annually. The scholarships are worth a total of more than $31 million.

In addition to the four semifinalists, 19 Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School students were named Commended Students in the contest. They are pictured with their guidance counselors.(Photo courtesy of the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District)

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District

