FREE Mammography Screening Event

On Friday, March, 24, 2023 “Pinky”, the Breast Cancer Screening Bus will be in the Fourth Senatorial District providing FREE mammogram screenings for the community. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. Black women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than White women. 1 in 8 women will develop a form of breast cancer in their lifetime. In Suffolk County alone, there are over 1,300 cases diagnosed every year.

Treating breast cancer is most successful when detected early and provides time and options for treatment. Thankfully mammograms are a safe way to detect breast cancer. A mammogram is an x-ray image of the breast that doctors use to detect early signs of breast cancer that may not be visible to the naked eye. Prevention and treatment are key to saving lives; therefore, I’d like to personally invite you to our Mobile Mammography Van For Breast Cancer Screening event on Friday, March 24th, from 9 am to 4 pm at the East Farmingdale Fire Department Parking Lot located at 930 Conklin Street, East Farmingdale, NY 11735.

To be eligible you must:

Be 40 years of age or older.

Not had mammograms performed in the past year.

Not be pregnant or breastfeeding.

Not have implants or breast issues, such as a lump or discharge.

Not have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Have had an office visit within the past year with a gynecologist, primary care physician or internist who is willing to accept the results of the screening.

If you are between the ages of 35-39, please call to see if you are eligible.

Registration is required. To register or if you have additional medical questions, please call 631-638-4135.

On the day of your appointment, please do not wear deodorant, perfume, powders, lotions or creams on or around the breast area. Please bring a photo ID and insurance card, if insured.

If you do not have health insurance, you will be processed through the Cancer Services Program of New York, for eligibility.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please reach out to our office at (631) 341-7111 or send an email to dipalma@nysenate.gov.

We hope to see you there!

–Submitted by the office of Senator Monica R. Martinez