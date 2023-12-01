Free Musical Performances at Local Libraries for December and January

Enjoy the Sounds of Frank Sinatra, James Taylor and More

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson announced today that the Distinguished Artists Concert Series will continue through May 2024 with free performances at local libraries throughout the Town.

“The Distinguished Artists Concert Series provides free musical and dance programs for the enjoyment of our residents,” said Councilwoman Johnson. “I encourage residents to take advantage of these wonderful performances offered by the Town for free at local libraries.”

Scheduled performances for December and January include:

Copperline on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Hicksville Public Library – Performing iconic songs written and made famous by James Taylor.

on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Hicksville Public Library – Performing iconic songs written and made famous by James Taylor. Vincent Roccaro & His Jazz Trio on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Massapequa Public Library – Performing songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, and more.

on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Massapequa Public Library – Performing songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, and more. Stan Wiest on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Bethpage Public Library – Performing Holiday music, humorous stories and audience sing-a-longs.

on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Bethpage Public Library – Performing Holiday music, humorous stories and audience sing-a-longs. Way Back When on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Syosset Public Library – Performing favorite songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Registration is free and required. Visit: https://syosset.librarycalendar.com/events/month and select the date of the concert and register. Registration starts November 17 th .

on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Syosset Public Library – Performing favorite songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The Gypsy Felons Acoustic Trio on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:30 pm at the Farmingdale Public Library – Performing hit songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s and the interesting stories behind the music.

on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:30 pm at the Farmingdale Public Library – Performing hit songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s and the interesting stories behind the music. Lee Glantz on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Jericho Public Library – Performing hit songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s and the interesting stories behind the music. All welcome/free tickets required, tickets available at library on December 22nd. For more information call Jericho Public Library (516) 935-6790.

The Distinguished Artists Concert Series is sponsored by the Cultural and Performing Arts (CAPA) Division of the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Community & Youth Services. For the full concert schedule and further information, please call (516) 797-7900 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com/CAPA.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay