Friends For Life Party In The Park

On Thursday, June 16, Friends for Life Seniors Foundation hosted its second annual event at Marjorie Post Park.

Nearly 300 local seniors from the Massapequa community gathered together for a fun-filled “Senior Day in the Park.”



The day started with opening comments from foundation founder Amy Recco, followed by sponsor announcements.

All attendees enjoyed a lavish barbecue lunch, catered by Massapequa’s famous Broadway Gourmet, that included burgers, chicken, hot dogs, fresh corn and lots of delicious sides. Dessert consisted of juicy watermelon and Dilly Bars provided by Dairy Queen.

Resident MVP DJ Michael Veccia played music that had the seniors jumping out of their seats, dancing and having loads of fun.

More than 21 raffle baskets were on display throughout the day, many donated by sponsors and local businesses.

Twenty-one lucky winners took home prizes including a complimentary pair of hearing aids, an iPad, miscellaneous gift cards to local restaurants, salons, retail stores and one amazing lottery board.

In addition, attendees took away a photo souvenir with fun pictures taken with their friends and loved ones.

A big shout out to Mother Nature, who delivered a beautiful cool day after a strong morning storm.

It was amazing to watch the smiling faces and people enjoying a wonderful day together. Friends for Life Seniors Foundation looks forward to the next extravaganza.

—Submitted by the Friends for Life Seniors Foundation