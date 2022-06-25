Friends For Life Party In The Park

By
Observer Staff
-
67

On Thursday, June 16, Friends for Life Seniors Foundation hosted its second annual event at Marjorie Post Park.

Some of the McKenna Senior Center Ladies
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

Nearly 300 local seniors from the Massapequa community gathered together for a fun-filled “Senior Day in the Park.”

Friends for Life staff at the photo booth
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)


The day started with opening comments from foundation founder Amy Recco, followed by sponsor announcements.

Seniors taking a picture at the photo booth
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

All attendees enjoyed a lavish barbecue lunch, catered by Massapequa’s famous Broadway Gourmet, that included burgers, chicken, hot dogs, fresh corn and lots of delicious sides. Dessert consisted of juicy watermelon and Dilly Bars provided by Dairy Queen.

Friends for Life staff
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

Resident MVP DJ Michael Veccia played music that had the seniors jumping out of their seats, dancing and having loads of fun.

Seniors enjoying their day at the park
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

More than 21 raffle baskets were on display throughout the day, many donated by sponsors and local businesses.

Friends for Life staff member Thomas serving food to the seniors
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

Twenty-one lucky winners took home prizes including a complimentary pair of hearing aids, an iPad, miscellaneous gift cards to local restaurants, salons, retail stores and one amazing lottery board.

Friends for Life staff member Gabrielle gifting the winner of a raffle
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

In addition, attendees took away a photo souvenir with fun pictures taken with their friends and loved ones.

Friends for Life staff members Gabrielle and Marleni
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

A big shout out to Mother Nature, who delivered a beautiful cool day after a strong morning storm.

Seniors dancing to the live DJ
(Photo courtesy of Friends for Life Seniors Foundation)

It was amazing to watch the smiling faces and people enjoying a wonderful day together. Friends for Life Seniors Foundation looks forward to the next extravaganza.

—Submitted by the Friends for Life Seniors Foundation

