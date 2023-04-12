FSC Invites Farmingdale For ‘Little League Day’ On April 15th

The Farmingdale State College baseball team would like to welcome Farmingdale Baseball League for ‘Little League Day’ on Saturday, April 15th.

Farmingdale Baseball League, Inc (FBLI) enrollees are invited to attend the Farmingdale State versus Merchant Marine home Skyline Conference doubleheader.

The Little Leaguers will join the FSC team pregame for a march on the field and stand with the players for the National Anthem, while FBLI President, Richard Zarrilli, will throw out the first pitch.

FSC will also be conducting a 50-50 raffle to raise money for the League. All proceeds will go directly towards the Victoria “Vicki” Vazquez Memorial Scholarship to be awarded in June.

Those wishing to march on the field should arrive at the Nold Hall Athletic Complex on campus by 11:15 am.

Immediately following the conclusion of the first game, the Little Leaguers are invited to run the bases on the field and have a catch in center field for 10 minutes.

Timeline:

Begin march on the field – 11:45 AM

First Pitch by FBL President – 11:55 AM

National Anthem – 11:57 AM

Game one starts – 12:00 PM

We look forward to a great day at the park! Go Rams!

—Story courtesy of Farmingdale State College