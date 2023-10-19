FSD Superintendent Paul Defindini Updates Community On Band Camp Bus Crash

On October 10, 2023, the Massapequa-Farmingdale Men’s Club welcomed speaker Superintendent Defendini to answer community questions regarding the recent band camp bus crash.

Superintendent Defindini opened with, “OUR STUDENTS ARE RESILIENT,” as he addressed members of the Massapequa-Farmingdale Men’s Club and guest members from the Women’s Club of Farmingdale.

Superintendent Defindini updated the members and guests regarding students and staff weeks after the horrific bus crash taking the lives of the High School’s much-loved marching band director, Gina Pelletieri (Ms. P) and the “Grandma” of the marching band, Bea Ferrari (Grandma B).

He stated that students will need physical and emotional healing for the trauma they’ve been through. “A 14-yr. old should not have to see the things they saw and I cannot fathom how resilient young kids are.” He added, “The kids are going to be ok! We will all follow their lead,” as evidenced by the determination of the marching band to play at homecoming and be at their best to honor Ms. P.

The community, national and international sense of togetherness will help them through this, Mr. Defendini stated. “Everyone has been so kind, so generous, so thoughtful, including a local cookie company that donated 5,500 green & white cookies for every student. Local eateries have also donated food to the FHS staff and volunteer counselors from other districts who are offering their services. A tremendous amount of empathy has been given to this district from everywhere and it has been greatly appreciated.”

The audience asked how can they help – where they can donate? The Superintendent emphasized that there has been an extraordinary output of generosity from many groups and organizations. Even Sam Ash Music Instrument Co. replaced the lost musical instruments gratis. He directed all to the district’s Business Director Michael Motissi at Howitt Administration for anyone who still wants to donate privately to the families of those on the bus and to please include a letter explaining where the money should go. The school has the information to get your donation to these families.

The audience gave Superintendent Defindini an abundance of praise for his extraordinary leadership during this tragedy and a much-deserved standing ovation. Everyone was a proud Daler at this meeting.

–Submitted by Tina Diamond and Maria Ortolani