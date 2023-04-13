Funds Raised In Support For Ukraine

The Charitable Kidz group at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church in Levittown recently delivered a check for $8000 to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Uniondale who passed the funds on to Dzherelo, a Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, which has been caring for orphaned and disabled children since the war began a year ago. The funds were collected at Saint Bernard’s on Super Bowl Sunday in soup pots as part of the “Souper Bowl of Caring” weekend. Rev. Yaroslav Dumansky, pastor of Saint Michael’s said, “On behalf of the Ukranian people, thank you for your generous donation to support the children of Ukraine. Let us unite in prayers for the restoration of peace.”

—Submitted by Saint Bernard’s Parish