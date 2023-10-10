The Safe Center Opens “Gallery Of Hope” Art Exhibition

Art Created by Survivors of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking at Hicksville Public Library on Oct 21, 2023

The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, will present “The Gallery of Hope,” a curated art exhibition of works created by survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking and other crimes, as a way to help them navigate their recovery, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hicksville Public Library, located at 169 Jerusalem Ave, Hicksville, NY 11801.

The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact galleryofhopetsc@gmail.com or 516-450-5429.

The Gallery show showcases the power of art as a tool for healing and includes painting, sculpture, drawing, photos, poetry, and music, all created by survivors. A virtual gallery will be accessible online after the show at https://www.tscli.org.

In the past year, The Safe Center has responded to 6,195 hotline calls and assisted 3,819 survivors impacted by Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking and Child Sexual & Severe Physical Abuse. More than 27-thousand people have attended educational trainings raising awareness on how to recognize, respond to and prevent future incidents of abuse.

About The Safe Center