The Safe Center Opens “Gallery Of Hope” Art Exhibition

Art Created by Survivors of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking at Hicksville Public Library on Oct 21, 2023
The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, will present “The Gallery of Hope,” a curated art exhibition of works created by survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking and other crimes, as a way to help them navigate their recovery, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hicksville Public Library, located at 169 Jerusalem Ave, Hicksville, NY 11801.
The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact galleryofhopetsc@gmail.com or 516-450-5429.
The Gallery show showcases the power of art as a tool for healing and includes painting, sculpture, drawing, photos, poetry, and music, all created by survivors. A virtual gallery will be accessible online after the show at https://www.tscli.org.
In the past year, The Safe Center has responded to 6,195 hotline calls and assisted 3,819 survivors impacted by Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking and Child Sexual & Severe Physical Abuse. More than 27-thousand people have attended educational trainings raising awareness on how to recognize, respond to and prevent future incidents of abuse.
About The Safe Center
The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, providing comprehensive and trauma-informed services for victims of interpersonal violence including domestic violence, child sexual and severe physical abuse, rape and sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse. In 2014, The Safe Center was created by the merger of the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (founded in 1978) and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect (founded in 1979). This merger created a highly integrated service model to empower victims of interpersonal violence to recover from their abuse. The Safe Center operates a 24-hour Hotline (516-542-0404) providing crisis intervention, access to services, and information and support. Visit https://www.tscli.org for more information.
–Submitted by the Safe Center