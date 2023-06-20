Gardiners Avenue Elementary Artists Unveil Work At Exhibition

Three students from Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in the Levittown Public School District were selected to present their artwork alongside students from throughout Nassau County during a recent exhibition.

Gardiners Avenue Elementary School students G. Rinaldi, Nicolette Sabbagh and Gabriel Kilduff were selected to present their artwork during the All-County Art Exhibition. (Contributed photo)

Gardiners Avenue students G. Rinaldi, Nicolette Sabbagh and Gabriel Kilduff used their artistic skills to express themselves through drawings. The artwork included impressive interpretations of real-life scenes and a self-portrait by Nicolette, which was also painted. Their work was presented during the 19th annual All-County Art Exhibition, hosted by the Art Supervisors Association in Long Beach.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools

