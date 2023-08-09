Gathering In Merrick Honors Jewish War Veteran

This Sunday, the Merrick Jewish Center will be hosting a small private gathering to honor Larry Solowey, who was lost in the line of duty. Mr. Solowey unfortunately never made it home to be part of The Jewish War Veterans, an organization to support Jewish servicemen and women. “He will not be forgotten,” says Gary Glick, Department of New York Commander.

If you or someone you know is a Jewish man or woman who has served the country, please consider reaching out to the Jewish War Veterans to connect with other members of your community, as well as find out helpful information regarding veteran’s services.