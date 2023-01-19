Get In The Game

Senior Softball Players Wanted

How would you like to feel like a kid again? Want to re-live the thrill of hitting a double or catching a long fly ball? If you will be 60 years old on or before December 31st, 2023, you are eligible to play senior softball this summer.

We are looking for men to try-out for our team. We are the Generals who play in the Long Island Senior Softball Association, a league consisting of eighteen senior teams across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Our home field is conveniently located at Cantiague Park in Hicksville.

Enjoy the camaraderie of men who want to turn back the “hands of time,“ enjoy friendly competition and maintain a healthful lifestyle. Remember, “You don’t stop playing because you get old! You get old because you stop playing!”

For further information, call Lou Martino at 631-923-1555. Cell: 516-241-7073.

—Submitted Lou Martino, Manager Hempstead Generals Senior Softball Team