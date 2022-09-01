Go Gold With The Sarah Grace Foundation For Childhood Cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, Inc. is ensuring that everyone knows how they can support their mission and these children this year.

As an all-volunteer charity, the foundation has worked with thousands of children and their families over the last 19 years, providing numerous programs to help combat the struggles of this horrific disease. “Every year, over 4,000 children die from cancer,” Foundation Executive Director Matt Weippert said. “Roughly 46 children are diagnosed every day. We are all too familiar with their struggle and we’re committed to doing all we can to improve their quality of life.”

A gold ribbon is the worldwide symbol of childhood cancer awareness and the foundation is asking everyone to “Go Gold For Our Children” and wear a ribbon during the month of September. Visit www.thesarahgracefoundation.org/shop-donate/ to order your own ribbon on the foundation website. Your donation directly supports the programs the foundation runs to support children and their families, such as their hospital book carts, Chemo Duck, The Bead Program and toys for families during the holiday season.

Throughout the summer the foundation has been sending crafts and activities to local pediatric cancer centers and recently sent dozens of new backpacks filled with supplies as part of their ‘back to school’ program. Over the last year, they have also continued to support families with rent and grocery expenses, while partnering with the New York Mets to supply local hospitals with tickets to various Mets home games over the course of the season.

As the weather gets cooler, the volunteers at the Sarah Grace Foundation are looking ahead to other programs, including their Halloween Trick or Treat goodie bags, and planning their holiday toy drive and annual Holiday Extravaganza, where you can purchase tickets for a chance to win various prizes every day of the month of November.

“The last two years have been hard for everyone, but especially so on these families who were already struggling,” Weippert said. “Your support means the world to both us and to these families, and as we look ahead to the holidays and our plans for 2023, we hope to return to in-person fundraising, including our annual Night of Laughter.”

The foundation continues to sell washable face masks on their website, in both child and adult sizes. The masks are gray with a purple heart, purple writing, and are adjustable. Visit www.thesarahgracefoundation.org to purchase those masks along with a gold ribbon pin or a gold ribbon magnet. For additional information about The Sarah Grace Foundation visit their website or contact them at 516-433-9745.

—Submitted by the Sarah Grace Foundation