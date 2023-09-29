Gold Shines At Town Hall In Recognition Of Children’s Cancer Awareness Month

In recognition of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board are displaying gold ribbons around the columns of Town Hall North and illuminating the building in gold. In partnership with the Christina Renna Foundation, the Town of Oyster Bay is dedicated to raising awareness for those who have been affected by childhood cancer.

On January 11, 2007, after a hard fight and courageous battle, 16-year-old Christina Rose Renna succumbed to a rare soft tissue cancer. Christina dreamt of a world free of cancer, inspiring her family to continue the mission to make that dream come true by founding the Christina Renna Foundation. For more information about this great organization, please visit www.crf4acure.org or find them on Facebook at Christina Renna Foundation Inc.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay