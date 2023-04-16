Good Shepherd Welcomes Guests Of Legend

In celebration Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview invited Thelma and Noah of Smithtown to welcome our visitors as they entered the church on Palm Sunday. Legend has it that donkeys have a dark line starting between their ears and running down the spine to the tip of the tail, with another intersecting horizontally between the shoulder because the donkey that carried Jesus into Jerusalem stayed with him and stood at a distance from the crucifixion. Jesus looked down at the donkey and cast the shadow of the cross on the loyal beast as a reminder of our Lord’s love and compassion. Wishing all a blessed Easter and Passover!

–Submitted by Maureen Cooke, Church Secretary, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School