Great Give Back Returns To Nassau Public Libraries

Are you looking for a meaningful way to give back this fall? Look no further than your local public library! Nassau’s public libraries will be joining libraries from across New York State to connect people with opportunities to help their neighbors through donation drives, environmental clean-up events, and other community service projects as part of The Great Give Back on Saturday, October 21.

Originally organized by the Suffolk County Public Library Directors Association in 2017, the initiative expanded to Nassau County libraries in 2018. Since then, many of Nassau’s public libraries have offered events and donation drives in honor of the Great Give Back in October.

Bethpage Public Library

Food Pantry Donations

October 1st-31st

All ages. The library is working to give back to the community! Bethpage Food Pantry Donations: throughout the month of October the library will be hosting a collection for St. Mother Teresa Outreach and Food Pantry of Bethpage. Drop in to donate non-perishables or toiletries to help those in our own community. The donation box will be located in the lobby from October 1 – 31. They are accepting donations from all in- and out-of-district patrons, no registration necessary.

OctaCon

October 21st & 22nd from

11:00am-4:00pm

Ages 12-17. Teens in grades 6 – 12 can volunteer to assist with Family Game sessions during the Library’s OctaCon event. Registration is required, and teens can sign up to assist for multiple sessions. Community Service hours will be awarded.

Farmingdale Public Library

Pet Supply Drive

October 21st from

10:00am-4:00pm

All ages. Please help the library, help those in need! Donate pet supplies for the Great Give Back event. The library will be collecting much needed pet supplies for the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter. The donation box will be located on the first floor of the library by the fish tank. Items that the shelter needs will be listed on our website and social media. Lists will also be available at the library. No registration required.

Levittown Public Library

Non-Perishable Goods Donations

October 1st-21st

All ages. The Levittown Public Library will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items, paper goods, and new toiletries to be distributed to local facilities. They will start collecting on October 1st and will end collecting donations during Fall Family Fun Day on October 21st. No registration required.

Plainedge Public Library

Island Harvest Collection

October 7th-21st

All ages. From October 7th-21st, they will have a donation box in their lobby to collect food for the Long Island Cares food bank. Acceptable items are those not damaged or expired. Community service credit will be given to each child or teenager who donates. They will receive 1 hour of credit for donating a minimum of 2 non-perishable, not expired food items. A maximum of 3 hours of community service credit can be received. No registration required.

Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

The Great Give Back

October 9th-21st

All ages. The mission of The Great Give Back is to provide a day of opportunities for the patrons of the public libraries of New York State to participate in meaningful, service-oriented experiences. Donations can be dropped off in the front vestibule of the main entrance starting Monday, October 9 – Saturday, October. 21, 2023.

Food Drive

The Library is collecting non-perishable, unexpired food items to help support the Mid-Island Y JCC’s Rudman Family Food Pantry. Visit their website to view Items in high demand.

Recycle For Sight

Donate your gently used prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, or reading glasses to be donated to the Lion’s Club and help restore vision for someone in need.

Contact your local library or visit https://thegreatgiveback.org/index.php/nassau to see how you can support your community.

—Information provided by the Great Give Back website