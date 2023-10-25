A child-safe place to celebrate at American Airpower

Fright takes flight at American Airpower Scarepower Museum on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Once again, our Museum resumes its tradition of offering a child-safe place for children to enjoy Halloween shenanigans. Flap your bat wings to the Museum and go trick or treating in our Haunted Hangar! Costumed staff will hand out treats as children go door to door in the safety of Hangar 3. Mingle with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, skeletons, vampires and witches inside our spooky home, decorated and creatively transformed into a horror house with dry ice fog, spider webs, flying bats and new frights at every turn. Yikes!

We dare you to tour our Haunted Bomber and then enter the Museum’s Maze of Horrors! Have your picture taken next to the Ghost Fighter, then climb aboard our Tram of Terror for a ride around Hangar 3. We’ll also have crafts, games with prizes, and much more. And listen up, you scary parents, please dress up your children to compete in our Costume Contest for ages one through 16! Adults are encouraged to dress up in horrific garb too, which will add to the festive atmosphere! Prizes will be awarded for the best original and creative costumes, courtesy of Cockpit USA. Lots of Halloween music, like John Zacherley’s “Monster Mash,” for those old ghouls who like to dance!

Regular admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids 5 to 12; free admission for kids under 5 and active military. Your contributions support AAM’s mission to honor veterans and U.S. aviation history, by preserving the aircraft and their legacy for future generations. Help “Keep ‘Em Flying!”

What: The American Airpower Museum’s Halloween Haunted Hangar Spooktacular

Where: The American Airpower Museum, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The American Airpower Museum is an aviation museum located on the landmarked former site of Republic Aviation at Republic Airport, Farmingdale, NY. The Museum maintains a collection of aviation artifacts and an array of operational aircraft spanning the many years of the aircraft factory’s history. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Foundation Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents.

—Submitted by Robert F. Salant