Help Massapequa Takes Action Coalition Keep Preserve Pristine

All residents are invited to attend Massapequa Takes Action Coalition’s 3rd Annual Keep the Preserve Pristine cleanup event on Saturday, March 25th. (Contributed photo)

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) in partnership with Save the Great South Bay invites all residents to participate in its 3rd Annual Keep the Preserve Pristine Cleanup (Rain or Shine) on Saturday, March 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cleanup starts at the entrance to the bike path from the LIRR parking lot located at 510 Park Side Blvd, Massapequa.

MTAC and its partners including the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the Nassau County Police Department will work together to help keep the Massapequa Preserve a safe environment for community residents and their families. To learn more about MTAC’s Preserve cleanup or become a part of MTAC’s efforts, please contact Brooke Langella, MTAC Project Coordinator at (516) 799-3000 ext. 131 or visit mtacoalition.com.

