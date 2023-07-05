Here’s To The Grads!

High school is a time of great growth and change for young people. This graduating class had an arguably tougher go of things, as many high-schoolers’ experiences were bookmarked by the pandemic. Classes were oftentimes totally remote, and clubs and friend-groups had to navigate non-in-person interactions. For many, it was isolating and lonely. Still, our grads stuck it out and worked hard! The Observer would like to celebrate these grads and their families with some highlights from our various school districts.

Bethpage

The Bethpage High School Class of 2023 celebrated its commencement ceremony at the Bethpage Athletic Complex. Dressed in their blue caps and gowns, the graduates arrived onto the football field to “Pomp and Circumstance,” performed by the Bethpage High School band. Loved ones cheered from the bleachers. Senior Graziella Conte performed the National An-them.

The Class of 2023 heard from Student Council President Marnes Richemond, salutatorian Caio DaSilva and valedictorian Stephanie Pilnacek. Superintendent of Schools Dave Schneider and Bethpage High School Principal Nicholas Jantz also addressed the graduates. “My great hope is that each of you discovers your purpose, reaches your potential and maximizes your voice and that one day you too will be back here to share your own stories of success,” said Mr. Schneider. “So, as you join the ranks of a very special group of people known as Golden Eagle alumni, be bold, be courageous, be your best and wherever you go, go with all your heart.”

Farmingdale

A ‘Daler tradition started in 2017 continued this year, when the Class of 2023 held their an-nual Senior Walk. Seniors from Farmingdale High School donned their caps and gowns and walked the hallways of each of the elementary schools in the district. This tradition has taken on a dual purpose over the years. It inspires the younger students, showing them what they can achieve by working hard, and allows seniors to see teachers from their elementary school years and say “thank you” to those who helped them achieve this milestone.

The Farmingdale High School’s Class of 2023 commencement took place at Hofstra University, where the grads proudly walked to “Pomp and Circumstance”. The celebration culminated their years of academic studies, extracurricular activities, and athletic programs. A procession of students in their white and green robes made their way to their seats and threw their caps in the air as family and friends cheered on.

Hicksville

Principal Raymond Williams was the first to welcome the Hicksville High School Class of 2023, offering peace and thanks to all. He asked the Class of 2023 to remember, “Miracles are possible and miracles manifest when people remain strong and committed to improvement and treat each other well.” Principal Williams continued, “You will create a better future, you will turn crisis into peace and defeats into successes, you will turn hate into love and will ensure that our nation remains on the right track.”

Valedictorian Michael Varghese shared with his fellow classmates they are all worthy of this day and the diplomas they are about to receive. He continued, “Graduates, you have a bright future before you. Life is so short so there isn’t room to waste time, live every day to be purposeful.” The valedictorian closed his speech by saying, “I will be forever grateful for being part of such an outstanding school and I will pray for its safety and blessings for generations to come.”

When Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman spoke, she began with a warm welcome to the students and guests in attendance at the morning celebration. She reminded them of all the things they’ve learned throughout their time in the district by those that taught them. “Good people are always here. You are wished nothing but the best” and encouraged them to go in love and peace and bring their whole heart to all their celebrations and in everything they do.

Levittown

An overwhelming feeling of pride and joy filled the air at the Hofstra University David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex as seniors from General Douglas MacArthur High School reached the conclusion to their educational careers in Levittown Public Schools.

Loved ones lined the bleachers as graduates took their seats in front of the stage. Principal Joseph Sheehan welcomed families and congratulated seniors. “This graduating class is so special in so many ways,” Mr. Sheehan said. “Their introduction to high school was interrupted during the infancy of the spring semester of their freshman year… But over the next three-and-a-half years, they exuded a much-needed tenacity and an illuminous display of perseverance.”

Superintendent of Schools Todd Winch reminded graduates to celebrate their successes, but also to appre-ciate the failures they have learned from. “Success does not usually happen quickly, or without setbacks,” Mr. Winch said. “Don’t be afraid of failure – embrace it, learn from it, and let it lead you on the path to fu-ture success.”

The perseverance and determination of Division Avenue High School’s Class of 2023 was celebrated as seniors marked the triumphant conclusion to their educational careers in Levittown Public Schools. Loved ones packed the bleachers at the Hofstra University David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex to watch as graduates crossed the stage.

Families were welcomed by Division Principal John Coscia, who reflected on the exciting yet bittersweet day. “On one hand, I’m so excited for you and what the future has in store for you,” he said, “and I’m a little melancholy because this will be the last time ever that we are all in one room together.”

Salutatorian Yaseen Bayoumy addressed his peers and noted that while the class is moving on to bigger pursuits, the day was not a final goodbye. “While today might feel like a farewell to Division, it shouldn’t,” Yaseen said. “Today might be the last day time the entire grade is in the same place, but this class and its spirit will live on through all of us, wherever we decide to live our futures.”

Massapequa

A large gymnasium at Hofstra University served as the gathering place for Massapequa High School’s Class of 2023, where they helped each other affix their hats and tassels, and snapped a few selfies. Soon, they were on the move, entering the neighboring Mack Arena as “Pomp and Circumstance” played.

It was the crowning moment for the graduates, a culmination of 13 years of school that gave them a few twists and turns along the way.

“They showed me how to make the best out of their experience at Massapequa High School,” said Principal Barbara Lowell, who started with them at the sprawling Merrick Road campus in 2020, and watched them overcome pandemic restrictions to succeed academically and get actively involved in student life.

Superintendent Dr. William Brennan, addressing his first graduating class, noted that the Class of 2023 embodies the transformative power of a Massapequa education.

“I see that this class as the future leaders, innovators and change makers that this world is craving,” he said, adding that they need to “keep that fire to learn burning” because their will have careers that last until 2060 or later when jobs could look vastly different.

This year’s class of 482 seniors is graduating with a collective total of 5,600 college credits. They also earned about $14 million in scholarships from the 127 colleges and universities they are attending next year. Ms. Lowell also recognized a half-dozen students who will be entering the military, enrolling in a military insti-tution or joining an ROTC program after high school.

Plainview

Plainview-Old Bethpage’s John F Kennedy High Schoolers gathered in the auditorium to celebrate their commencement, marching on stage to “Pomp and Circumstance”. The national anthem was sung by the Senior Choir and signed by American sign language students.

Debbie Bernstein, Board of Education President, began, “I stand before you today with a deep sense of pride and gratitude. Graduation marks the combination of years of hard work, determination, and growth. Today we reflect not only on the challenges you have overcome, but also on your incredible achievements throughout your high school journey.” But she also cautioned students. “Academic achievements alone do not define success. It is equally important to foster empathy, kindness, compassion and integrity in everything that you do. As you step into the next chapter of your lives, remember that true success is measured not just by personal accomplishment, but by the positive impact you make on the lives of others.”

Senior class president, Joshua Ackerman, reflected on the past four years, and the future fears the class might be feeling. “For the past four years, we have faced challenges directly, navigated the complexities of academic rigor, and learned numerous life lessons. For the past four years, we have laughed, cried and celebrated countless milestones together. As we move on to our post-high school plans, we are not going to have the same comfort and familiarity that we once had. Change is inevitable. We will have some sense of fear. It is natural to feel this fear. Many of us will be college Freshman this Fall. But,” he reminded, “we were also once high school Freshmen. Once again, we will overcome difficulties and take advantage of our opportunities.”

James Murray, Principle of POB JFK is retiring after this year. His tearful reflection on the difficulties faced by the Class of 2023 roused a great round of applause. “You were all just Freshmen, still finding your way through our halls, but around mid-March, 2020, things changed practically in an instant. You were told to go home and stay in your houses, and log online for lessons. I was so impressed with how you managed it all, demonstrating resilience and fortitude. What you have achieved, in spite of [the pandemic],” he paused in awe. “100 percent of the class of 2023 is graduating, that’s 405 students, which is a testament to your determination to succeed, and not let anything hold you back. POB JFK Class of 2023 is an unstoppable force, one that will go on to do great things, no doubt about it.”

Seaford

The graduates were clad in green and white, the hues that are synonymous with the Seaford Vikings, but all the colors of the rainbow symbolize their futures. That was the message at Seaford High School’s graduation ceremony at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University, where speakers picked different colors to represent the ambitions and aspirations of the Class of 2023.

Principal Nicole Schanbel picked yellow as a color of boldness and daring, offering advice to the graduates in which she encouraged them to speak their truth. “Do not live your life saying what you think people want to hear,” she said. “Fight for your truth. Be respectful, of course, but be proud of what you believe and be confident in your convictions. There is nothing more attractive in life than honesty and confidence.”

Superintendent Dr. Adele Pecora selected black, which symbolizes the boundless possibilities of the uni-verse as well as their paths in education. Students learned to color on the pages of coloring books with bold black outlines, learned to write letters and words using the black lead of pencil and penned their first essays with black ink. A blackboard, she explained, represents the transfer of knowledge, then can be erased to provide a clean slate. “Begin this journey with black pen in hand and fearlessly construct your narrative,” said Dr. Pecora, who then presented a photo slideshow of the graduates that was set to “True Colors.”

After all of the speeches and awards, it was time to present the diplomas to the 166 graduates. Assistant principals Dr. Raphi Morey and Anthony Murray announced each senior along with his or her involvement at Seaford High School and future plans. The graduates received their green diploma folders from board of education Vice President Stacie Starks and an inspirational bookmark from Dr. Pecora. A few minutes after the last name was called, the green and white caps soared into the air.

Wantagh

The scoreboard in the Wantagh High School gymnasium may have suggested the Warriors were down 20 to 23, with 20:23 left to go in the game. But it was actually lit up to honor the Class of 2023, as 221 graduates received their diplomas during the evening ceremony.

Board of education President Laura Reich noted that this class showed the Warrior spirit with their strength and resiliency, noting that they had to deal with challenges brought by the pandemic. “You supported and lifted each other up in darker moments, and cheered on celebrated each other in brighter ones,” she said. “Each of your individual successes are a true to testament to your character, from academics to music to art to drama to athletics. This class has excelled in all areas and made the district and the Wantagh community proud.”

Student speakers included Class of 2023 co-presidents Lily Sloves and Nicole Tobia, valedictorian Kathe-rine Killian and salutatorian Nora Toscano. In addition to reflecting on high school and the values instilled in them while growing up in Wantagh, Lily and Nicole said how grateful they were for the Soaring Valor ex-perience and meeting the veterans.

Nora reflected on childhood, the “unguarded and honest” friendships that were formed and the hopes and dreams they developed. Now, she said, is time to “go get more” for those simple, bright-faced kids. “Let’s go be the people they’d be proud to turn into,” she said.

Katherine said the graduates are ready to move beyond their small town and experience life on their own terms. She thanked her teachers, parents and friends for the knowledge they have imparted along the way and for the inspiration they have provided. “We are all ready. Class of 2023, it’s our time to shine!”

—Thank you to our school districts for commencement information!