Hicksville Collects 48 Pints Of Blood At Collection Drive To Help Save Lives

To help hospitals meet the pressing need for blood, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier partnered with the New York Blood Center to collect 48 pints of blood at a Collection Drive at the Town’s Hicksville Athletic Center.

“Blood donations are extremely important to help secure necessary blood transfusions for patients. As blood supplies remain critically low and the New York Blood Center recently announced an Emergency Blood Shortage, it is so important to help those in need and host these Blood Drives as often as we can,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. I thank everyone who donated the gift of life at our recent blood drive.”

To donate blood today, visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/zip for more information and to make an appointment.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay