Hicksville Fifth-Graders Moving Up To Middle School

Burns Avenue School fifth graders in Hicksville celebrated their advancement to middle school with an outdoor Commencement Ceremony held on June 16. Together these students will embark on the next phase of their educational journey as sixth graders at Hicksville Middle School in the fall.

Following the processional with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” the Pledge of Allegiance and welcome greeting by Principal Jason Chin, the program continued with the introduction of the PTA President Carolina Molina, the presentation of certificates and awards, student reflections and the students performed the song, “Count on Me.” Mr. Chin concluded the afternoon by wishing all the students well and encouraged them to continue working hard and doing their best as middle schoolers.

–Submitted by the Hicksville School District