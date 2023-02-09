Hicksville Fifth-Graders Participate In All-County Music Festival

Fifty-four fifth-graders from Hicksville elementary schools recently performed at The Division 1 East All-County Music Festival held at The Tilles Center in Brookville on Jan. 8. The event, hosted by Nassau Music Educators Music Association, was an opportunity for select music students who participate in their school’s band, orchestra or chorus to be rewarded for their individual success on their instrument or voice.

All-County provides students with the opportunity to play with some of the finest musicians at their age level in Nassau County. Students were chosen based on their New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) scores from the previous school year, as well as teacher recommendation. Over thirteen songs were performed throughout the afternoon concert and included some familiar favorites such as “We Will Be” by Jim Papoulis, “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and Bob Cerulli, and “Rock On” by Seth Gamba.

Congratulations to the following fifth grade students for this wonderful accomplishment representing all seven elementary schools in the Hicksville School District.

· Gregory Aguilar, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Alessio Airo-Farulla, Dutch Lane Elementary Band

· Alexander Alicea, Dutch Lane Elementary Orchestra

· Gabriella Barro, Dutch Lane Elementary Chorus

· Mikayla Benjamin, Old Country Road Elementary Band

· Donovan Bennett, Fork Lane Elementary Orchestra

· Justin Bernard, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Angelica Caparella, Lee Avenue Elementary Band

· Paul Cataldo, Old Country Road Elementary Chorus

· Julie Columbano, East Street Elementary Orchestra

· Madison Cuevas, Burns Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Brianna Navarro Diaz, Old Country Road Elementary Chorus

· Leia Dominicci, Burns Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Gabriel Driscoll, Burns Avenue Elementary Band

· Charlotte Eng, Lee Avenue Elementary Orchestra

· Lucy Ethe-Sayers, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Devon Fosco, East Street Elementary Band

· Isabelle Gan, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Marwah Karimi, Old Country Road Elementary Chorus

· Amrit Kaur, Woodland Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Brianna Kennedy, Lee Avenue Elementary Orchestra

· Suvi Kidhardt, Lee Avenue Elementary Orchestra

· Xavier Lam, Fork Lane Elementary Band

· Brianna Larios, Old Country Road Elementary Chorus

· December Lefkowitz, Old Country Road Elementary Chorus

· Caden Leung, Dutch Lane Elementary Chorus

· Connor Leung, Woodland Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Elina Lew, Woodland Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Taylor Lombardozzi, Dutch Lane Elementary Chorus

· Ryan Noonan, Old Country Road Elementary Orchestra

· Saanvi Patel, East Street Elementary Chorus

· Sheyis Paul, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Leah Pernell, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Kaylin Pineda Ayala, East Street Elementary Chorus

· Phoemela Poe, Burns Avenue Elementary Orchestra

· Erik Porter, East Street Elementary Chorus

· Jeanette Pinto, Burns Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Liam Price, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Grace Raje, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Anastasia Ramfos, East Street Elementary Chorus

· Raquel Ridgwell, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Jaanai Saenz, Burns Avenue Elementary Band

· Aiden Sandoval, Dutch Lane Elementary Chorus

· Snehpreet Singh, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Namanpreet Singh Saund, Woodland Elementary Orchestra

· Aksa Shajan, Burns Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Ronak Talreja, Woodland Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Shobal Thomas, East Street Elementary Chorus

· Ava Viniaratos, Woodland Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Oliver Wen, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Austin Zhao, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Vincent Zhao, Lee Avenue Elementary Chorus

· Michelle Zara, Fork Lane Elementary Chorus

· Rida Zia, East Street Elementary Chorus

–Submitted by the Hicksville School district