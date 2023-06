Hicksville High School senior Jasmine Roldan was recognized at a recent board of education meeting for her selfless efforts in organizing and hosting American Sign Language classes at the Hicksville Public Library free of charge to young children and parents. Since the seventh grade, Roldan has been studying American Sign Language and has become an astonishing signer. The district is extremely proud of Jasmine and wishes her the best of luck on all her future endeavors.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools