Hicksville High School Students Participate In Long Island Youth Summit

Hicksville High School Introduction to Social Science Research students Ava Middleton and Aanya Rawal were recently named winners in the Long Island Youth Summit.

Additionally, Sadaf Farid Ahmad, Adiyat Hussain, Shreya Jacob and Kylie McLaughlin were named finalists for this year’s event. All the students are taught under the guidance of Dr. Stephanie Piscitelli.

The Long Island Youth Summit is a year-round educational program that is a partnership between the Northwell Health, St. Joseph’s College, Vision Long Island, National Grid and a number of other public and private organizations.

To become finalists, students must submit original projects to the Summit’s Selection Committee and be selected to participate based on the quality of their projects.

The purpose of the Summit is to engage young people as early as possible in thinking about and solving the problems related to local and regional social, economic, and environmental issues. The Summit aims at developing research, creative, and social skills of high school students by allowing them to work collaboratively with leaders in business, government, and non-profit sectors. The Summit also aims to bring together talented students of diverse backgrounds from different school districts across Long Island and to give these students an opportunity to work together in collaborative, solution-oriented teams.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools