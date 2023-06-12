Hicksville High School Students Place Third In Medical Marvels Program

Hicksville High School Introduction to Social Science Research students Adiyat Hussain, Shreya Jacob, Kylie McLaughlin, Ava Middleton and Aanya Rawal recently placed third in Medical Marvels, a collaborative research competition for students in ninth and tenth grades, hosted by Northwell Health, the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and the Center for Workforce Readiness. These students are taught under the guidance of Dr. Stephanie Piscitelli.

This year’s challenge was to develop novel ways to help schools tackle climate change and global warming. Participating students worked in teams of three to six people and were tasked with creating a solution to a hypothetical challenge presenting their findings with a scientific paper, poster, and three-minute presentation.

The Medical Marvels program, established by the Feinstein Institutes and the Center for Workforce Readiness, encourages science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) career pathways for Long Island high school students.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools