Hicksville Historical Society Will Hold Meeting On June 27

The President of Hicksville Historical Society invites Society’s members and friends
to attend the General Meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at
7:30 p.m. During the meeting, Denward Collins will present a program titled:
“WORLD WAR II” and “LIFE AT THE HOMEFRONT IN HICKSVILLE AS WITNESSED BY
DENWARD W. COLLINS, JR.”
The event will take place at Hicksville Public Library (Community Room), located at
169 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville NY 11801.
Please join us to express our gratitude to the War-Heroes born in our community and
to learn how their families tried to encourage and support them. Please join us to
share our heritage and feel proud of the achievements made in Hicksville in the past
and to express our vision of Hicksville in the future.
Admission is Free for Everyone. Refreshments will be served. Please bring your
friends.
–Submitted by Hicksville Historical Society Past President, Michael Christodoulou