Hicksville Historical Society Will Hold Meeting On June 27

The President of Hicksville Historical Society invites Society’s members and friends

to attend the General Meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at

7:30 p.m. During the meeting, Denward Collins will present a program titled:

“WORLD WAR II” and “LIFE AT THE HOMEFRONT IN HICKSVILLE AS WITNESSED BY

DENWARD W. COLLINS, JR.”

The event will take place at Hicksville Public Library (Community Room), located at

169 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville NY 11801.

Please join us to express our gratitude to the War-Heroes born in our community and

to learn how their families tried to encourage and support them. Please join us to

share our heritage and feel proud of the achievements made in Hicksville in the past

and to express our vision of Hicksville in the future.

Admission is Free for Everyone. Refreshments will be served. Please bring your

friends.

–Submitted by Hicksville Historical Society Past President, Michael Christodoulou