Hicksville Memorial Day Parade, 2023

The Hicksville Memorial Day Parade always motivates people to participate in different ways, such as marching in the Parade, taking pictures, or watching the Parade. Participating in the Parade is a wonderful way to express gratitude and honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and the democratic ideals, which help us to live a better life. The 2023 Memorial Day Parade in Hicksville was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 3211.

This year Grand Marshal was Veteran Clifford Doering, who was a World War II Veteran Corporal and saw combat as a U.S. Marine in the Battle of Okinawa, the last battle in the Pacific War.

The parade started at 9 a.m. stepping of from the Sears Parking lot, and going toward the Middle School Veterans’ Memorial Park.

The marching groups represented numerous Hicksville community organizations including veterans, churches, schools, the Hicksville Fire Department, the Hicksville Gregory Museum, the Hicksville Historical Society, the Hicksville Soccer Club, the Knights of Columbus, and other organizations.

The church groups listed to march in the parade were Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Holy Family Parish, Yale Presbyterian Church, St. Stephens Lutheran Church, and Hicksville United Methodist Church.

The school groups listed to march in the parade were Hicksville High School Band, Hicksville Middle School Band, Burns Avenue School, Dutch Land School, East Street School, Old County Road School, Woodland School, and Hicksville Cooperative Nursery School.

At the Middle School Memorial Park, the ceremony was started by the Master of Ceremonies and Commander Anthony Hartmann, Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 3211, who welcomed everyone and thanked all the participants, organizers and supporters.

The opening prayer was offered by Dr. Marjorie Nunes, Hicksville United Methodist Church. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Commander Anthony Hartmann, and the National Anthem was performed by singer Krisia Romano.

Greetings for the event were offered by post commanders, elected officials and several honored guests. The Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker was the principal speaker of the day.

Hicksville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marianne Litzman introduced this year’s Hicksville High School speakers, Samantha Mason and Jawad Shamid, who each read an essay describing the solder’s motivation and devotion to serve the country and if the need arises to give their life.

The national anthem “God Bless America,” was performed by the Hicksville High School and Middle School Bands.

Many thanks should be credited to the organizing committee of the Memorial Day Parade, which was as follows:

Thomas Basacchi – American Legion Post 421

Steve Bonom – Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 82

Robert Chiappone – Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 417

Joseph Dubon – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3211

Gregory Faling – American Legion Post 421

Gary Glick – Jewish War Veterans

Richard Guevara – Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 82

Anthony Hartmann – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3211

Greg Keramis – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3211

Joseph Messana – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3211

Chris Parouse – British War Veterans of America

Valarie Parouse – British War Veterans of America

The closing prayer was offered by the Reverend John Hopkins of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hicksville.

–Submitted by Hicksville Historical Society Past President, Michael Christodoulou