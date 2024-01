Hicksville Middle School Art Teacher Staci Kolinsky stands proud next to her students (l-r) Kylee Lewis and Arleen Kaur. The two sixth graders currently have artwork featured as part of the NYS Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Art & Essay Exhibit. The online exhibit is on display through February at:

https://empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nys-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-student-art-essay-exhibition

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools