Hicksville Middle School Violinist Recognized

Hicksville Middle School eighth-grader Aerie Lim recently placed third in the Annual Metropolitan Youth Orchestra Solo Competition. The accomplished violinist also received an Honorable Mention Award.

The Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York is committed to fostering a community of talented young musicians from Long Island and providing them with an opportunity to rehearse and perform choral and orchestral masterworks at the highest possible level with recognized leaders in music education and performance.

The district congratulations Aerie on this wonderful accomplishment and wishes her continued future success.

—Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools