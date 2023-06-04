Hicksville Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

Hicksville Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. This is the eighth year Hicksville music educators, administrators, students and parents have demonstrated outstanding achievement and commitment to providing access to music education and to instilling an appreciation of music as part of the district’s philosophy of offering a well-rounded education for national recognition.

“We are incredibly proud to be named as one of the Best Communities for Music Education once again,” said District Supervisor of Fine Arts Chad Wyman. “This recognition from NAMM is a testament of our community’s commitment to music education and our dedicated music educators who have continued to inspire our talented students to continue learning and sharing music within our district.”

To qualify for the designation, Hicksville Public Schools answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants. It advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools