Hicksville Students Get In The Halloween Spirit

Lee Avenue students dressed up in costumes to display their Halloween spirit. (Contributed photos)

Hicksville Public Schools students and staff celebrated Halloween across their buildings on Oct. 31.

Burns Avenue students decorated pumpkins.
Students at Dutch Lane paraded outside the building, showing off their costumes to their families.

Students and staff dressed up in costumes and celebrated by participating in different Halloween crafts and activities in the classroom. Some classes decorated pumpkins and other students participated in Halloween-themed STEM projects. Elementary schools in the district held Halloween parades, where students marched outside of their buildings and waved to their friends and families.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools 

