Hicksville Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State By Observer Staff - November 12, 2022

Hicksville High School students Brandon Baade, Samantha Mason and Nisarg Shah have been selected to perform at NYSSMA All-State. Baade and Mason were selected for Symphonic Band, while Shah was selected as an alternate for Jazz Ensemble. This year's NYSSMA All-State Conference and concerts will be held in Rochester, New York from December 2-4. Congratulations to the students and their teachers Michael Caruso and Jonathan Shmuel. Hicksville students from left: Nisarg Shah, Samantha Mason and Brandon Baade were selected to this year's NYSSMA All-State.(Photo courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools)—Submitted by the Hicksville School District