Hicksville United Methodist Church Honors Pastor

During October, which is Pastor Appreciation Month, Hicksville United Methodist Church (HUMC) is honoring its pastor for her many accomplishes during her nine-year tenure at the church. The Reverend Dr. Marjorie Nunes (Pastor Marjorie), a second-career minister, has utilized her vision and technological abilities to guide the church through the pandemic and beyond.

She added cameras, computer services and Bible studies that are televised on Facebook and YouTube and are seen both locally and as far as India and Pakistan. Now that the congregation is back meeting in person, the new handicapped ramp and lift between the first and second floor makes the church more accessible. The back of the church as been renovated to make the chapel into an area where parents of young children can rock their babies and enjoy the service without worry about their babies crying. A plaque will be hung in that room, honoring Pastor Marjorie for all her contributions.

—Submitted by Staff Parish Relations Committee Chair Rae Schopp