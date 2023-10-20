Hicksville Water District to Begin Fall Flushing on Evening of October 22

Critical Maintenance Practice Will Conclude on October 27

The Hicksville Water District (HWD) will be flushing water mains throughout its service area as a part of its regular Distribution System Maintenance Program starting on October 22 through October 27 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize the impact on the community. The flushing will be focused in the southeast quadrant of the District service area, which is east of Jerusalem Avenue and south of Old Country Road. Residents should remember that their water is absolutely safe to drink during this period.

“Our annual fall water main flushing is an important part of our infrastructure maintenance practices, as it ensures that our mains are free of any sediment deposits that may have built up within them over the past year” said HWD Chairman William Schuckmann. “Although these materials are harmless, it is still best to have them removed to ensure that our water distribution remains as efficient as possible. We will do everything we can to minimize any disturbances to our residents, and while some may experience changes in pressure or temporary water discoloration, water will remain safe to drink throughout the flushing process.”

The HWD flushes its water mains each year to protect the integrity of the water supply and to continuously provide residents with the high-quality water they have come to expect. Flushing allows the district to guard against possible accumulation of dissolved chemicals in water mains that has occurred since last year. The flushing program also provides an opportunity for the District to check for leaks, test water pressure, determine the water’s pH level and color and make exact calculations on rates of water flow, adding to its importance in the District’s water distribution practices.

Slight water pressure variations or discolored water conditions may occur, and water uses such as laundering of clothes may be affected due to coloration of water. If the water in your home does become discolored, it can be solved quickly by running your cold-water faucets until the water clears up.

For more information and assistance, please contact the Hicksville Water District at 516-931-6469 or info@hicksvillewater.org.

–Submitted by the Hicksville Water District