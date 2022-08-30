Hicksville Weapons Arrest

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of a North Carolina man for criminal possession of a weapon that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:06 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, CIRRT (Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team) Officers initiated an investigation in the parking lot of 828 S. Oyster Bay Road, a known drug-prone location.



Officers observed a parked 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck and approached the vehicle to conduct an investigation. Upon officers approaching the vehicle, Eugene D. Hicks of Charlotte, NC, exited the pick-up truck and police observed what appeared to be a knife in his pocket. Officers recovered the knife and also discovered that he was in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun. Hicks was placed into police custody without incident.

A subsequent investigation also revealed Hicks was in possession of an unlabeled orange pill bottle containing the following narcotics:

• 13 yellow capsule-shaped pills believed to be Tramadol Hydrochloride

• Four white round pills believed to be Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride

• Two white capsule-shaped pills believed to be Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate

• One blue rectangular pill believed to be Alprazolam

Hicks is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 25, at First District Court located at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department