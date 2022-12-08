Hicksville’s Fork Lane Elementary Wowed By BMX Bike Show

Fork Lane Elementary students and staff in Hicksville were recently wowed by a bicycle stunt show held on the school’s basketball court. The BMX stunt show, known as The Freestyle Connection, promoted bicycle safety, healthy living choices, accomplishing goals and character education and held the attention of all for close to an hour at the recent assembly.



The assembly showcased BMX bike riders performing ground and ramp riding stunts as part of the school’s Arts in Education program. The audience learned about different types of tricks and flips including a flatland, box jump and ultimate quarter pipe. Freestyle Connection owner and BMX rider Jon Dowker talked about the importance of bicycle safety as fellow BMX rider Chris Przywara pointed out the safety gear he was wearing.

Throughout the show in between jumps and feats, the main message stressed was the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The bikers also told students that the practice and hard work needed to master bike stunts can be equated to how much studying it takes to learn content and prepare for tests. Dowker interwove several analogies relating to goal setting and achieving dreams. He went on to share that there are many ways to be successful in life by attending college or mastering a trade, but the key to success is always to work hard and make good choices.

Concluding the show, the students were given three steps to how they can also live out their dreams: find the things they love, stay focused on their goals, don’t lie, steal, cheat or be a bully. They also stressed the importance of being drug-free.

The Freestyle Connection travels nationally to perform at schools, fairs and special events.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District