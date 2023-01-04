Hicksville’s Pre-K Lottery Deadline Is Feb. 10

Hicksville Public School District is offering a full-day Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2023-2024 school year. Children must be four years of age prior to Dec. 1, 2023 to be eligible to participate. Selection for this program is lottery based and requires the completion of an application. Applications for the lottery will become available on Jan. 3, 2023 and must be received by 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Classes for the full-day pre-K program will be held from Monday through Friday and will follow the school district’s calendar. There is no cost to participate in this program. Families are responsible for providing transportation for their child. The curriculum follows New York State pre-kindergarten standards and is taught by New York State certified teachers.

Students will be selected for the program by a random lottery to be observed by the district’s auditing firm. Requests to enter the lottery past the deadline are unable to be accommodated. Please check the Hicksville Public School website, www.hicksvillepublicschools.org, for the lottery date. Seats are limited, and placement is not guaranteed. Students must be a Hicksville Public School District resident to participate. For the 2023-2024 Pre-K Program, students’ birth dates must be between Dec. 2, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019.

If you would like to enter your child in the pre-kindergarten lottery, please complete the online application no later than Feb. 10, 2023 by 3 p.m. To access the form please visit: https://www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/programs/pre-_kindergarten.

If you have additional questions, you may contact the Pre-Kindergarten Department at 516-733-2371 or email preschool@hicksvillepublicschools.org.

–Submitted by Blaine Malefatto of SYNTAX NY